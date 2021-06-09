1 Killed in Head-on Crash on Route 107 in Saugus

One person was killed in a head-on crash involving two cars on Route 107 northbound in Saugus, Massachusetts Wednesday, state police said.
Aerial footage showed at least two cars with heavy front-end damage in the road as well an ambulance leaving the scene.
State and local police units were on the scene investigating.
Both lanes on Route 107 were shut down as crews responded.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.