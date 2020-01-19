Local
1 Man Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree in Brockton

It's not clear if weather played a role in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One man has died and one man is seriously injured after the car they were in hit a tree overnight, fire officials say.

The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to 2000 Main Street for a one-car crash.

Authorities say one man was trapped inside the car and he died from his injuries.

A second man who was ejected from the car was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear if snowy road conditions contributed to the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

