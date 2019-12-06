Cape Cod

1 Person Hospitalized, Dennis Bridge Closed After Traffic Incident

The Old Bass River Road Bridge in Dennis above Route 6 has been closed due to damage from the Friday night incident

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person was hospitalized after a tractor-trailer towing a crane struck a Cape Cod overpass, causing debris to fall onto the window of a passing vehicle, Massachusetts State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on Route 6 westbound around 6 p.m. Friday when it struck the Old Bass River Road Bridge.

The bridge above Route 6 was closed to traffic due to the damage it sustained in the incident, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced in a statement. MassDOT says a preliminary evaluation found two of the bridge beams were severed, and there may be additional damage, as well.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 12 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

A photo from the scene showed concrete debris scattered across the roadway, with visible damage to some of the bridge’s beams.

MassDOT inspection crews were on site Friday night to evaluate the bridge structure, and engineers will determine what repairs are necessary.

There is no time estimate for when the Old Bass River Road Bridge may reopen for travel, the agency said in its statement.

Officials did not provide an immediate update on the victim's condition.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsMassachusetts State PolicemassdotDennis
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us