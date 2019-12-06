1 Person Hospitalized, Dennis Bridge Closed After Traffic Incident

One person was hospitalized after a tractor-trailer towing a crane struck a Cape Cod overpass, causing debris to fall onto the window of a passing vehicle, Massachusetts State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on Route 6 westbound around 6 p.m. Friday when it struck the Old Bass River Road Bridge.

The bridge above Route 6 was closed to traffic due to the damage it sustained in the incident, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced in a statement. MassDOT says a preliminary evaluation found two of the bridge beams were severed, and there may be additional damage, as well.

A photo from the scene showed concrete debris scattered across the roadway, with visible damage to some of the bridge’s beams.

MassDOT inspection crews were on site Friday night to evaluate the bridge structure, and engineers will determine what repairs are necessary.

There is no time estimate for when the Old Bass River Road Bridge may reopen for travel, the agency said in its statement.

Officials did not provide an immediate update on the victim's condition.