1 person shot in Fairhaven; 3 people detained, police say

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fairhaven police said

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and three people have been detained in connection with the investigation, police say.

Fairhaven police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and Harding Road around 9:20 p.m. and responded to find one victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford with non-life threatening injuries, is expected to be OK, police said.

Further information on the three people detained hasn't been released at this time, and there were no other details shared about the shooting.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

