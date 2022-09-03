1 Woman Killed, 6 Others Injured After Head-on Crash in Tyngsborough

Two cars crashed into each other in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, killing one woman and injuring several others, including two children, at the start of Labor Day weekend.​

Tyngsborough police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3:47 p.m. Saturday on Frost Road and found what appeared to be a head-on collision between a Toyota Tundra and a Toyota Corolla.

There were three women in the Corolla. Two were taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. The third woman was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

There were four people traveling in the Tundra, including two kids. All four passengers were taken to Lowell General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

Frost Road was closed following the fatal crash, and the state police reconstruction team was on scene for a period of time.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the crash. It remains under investigation by Tyngsborough police and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.​