Police are looking for a boy who was last seen at a middle school in Belmont, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

Jonathan McHugh hasn't been seen since about 9 a.m. at W L Chenery Middle School, local police said.

The 12-year-old is 5 feet, four inches tall and about 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white Champion sweatshirt and grey pants, with a maroon backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to contact Belmont police at 617-484-1212.

