13-Year-Old Found With Loaded Gun While Driving Car, Boston Police Say

A 13-year-old was arrested Monday after Boston police made a traffic stop and discovered the underage driver with a loaded gun, according to police.

Police said officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force tried to pull over a vehicle on Columbia Road when they realized the registration and vehicle did not match. At first the driver refused to stop, according to police, and continued slowly driving off.

Eventually the vehicle did stop and officers ordered the driver out to pat him down. It was then, police said, that they found a gun - a loaded .380 Ruger.

The suspect, identified as a 13-year-old, will face charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, attached registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and refusal to stop for a police officer. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.