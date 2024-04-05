Brockton

14-year-old boy stabbed during armed robbery in Brockton; 4 others arrested

Brockton police say the boy's injuries are severe

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during an armed robbery Friday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, and four other teens have been arrested.

Brockton police say the boy was robbed on Court Street shortly before 6 p.m., and then stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries but he is expected to survive.

Four teens are facing charges in the robbery, and three of them are also facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Police say there is no connection between this incident and Cardinal Spellman High School, the area where the teens were found outside and arrested.

Further details were not released Friday night.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
