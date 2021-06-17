Local

Rockland

14-Year-Old Girl Missing After Getting in Car in Rockland, Police Say

"There is video of her getting into the car ... on the afternoon she went missing," police said

By Asher Klein

Teyanna Cuocolo was seen getting into this car on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the day she went missing, police said.
Rockland Police Department

A teenager from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been missing since Tuesday, police said, sharing still images from a video showing the 14-year-old getting into a car the day she was last seen.

Teyanna Cuocolo was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Rockland's Rogers Middle School wearing a blue crop-top hoodie and black bike shorts, local police said on Facebook.

She had not been found as of Thursday afternoon, police said, noting in a Facebook post, "There is video of her getting into the car pictured below on the afternoon she went missing. Multiple agencies are assisting in locating her."

She often visits Brockton and Milton, according to police.

Anyone with information about Teyanna is asked to call 781-878-1212.

