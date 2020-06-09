Local

16-Year-Old Shot Twice in Manchester, NH, Police Say

The victim said he was shot in a car in front of a Dollar Deluxe, according to police

By Staff Reports

A teenage boy was shot in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday, police said. The 16-year-old told officers that he was shot after someone tried pulling him from a car that morning.

The teenager was shot twice and taken to Elliot Hospital, according to a news release from police sent Tuesday. He is expected to survive.

The teen told police he had been sitting in a car in front of the Dollar Deluxe on Union Street when two people approached the vehicle. One of them tried to pull the teen out of the car before he was shot, the teen told police.

The individuals with the teen did not provide further detail, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.

