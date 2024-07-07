Haverhill

18-year-old drowns in Haverhill pond

Police siren.
Getty Images

An 18-year-old man is dead in an apparent drowning at a pond in Haverhill, Massachusetts, police said.

Police responded to the to Plug Pond shortly after 1:30p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report that the man, who had gone swimming, did not resurface from the water.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Emergency crews found the man underwater about 30 feet from the shoreline shortly after 3p.m.

No additional information has been released.

This article tagged under:

Haverhill
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us