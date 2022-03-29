19 Displaced in East Boston Fire

A fire broke out on the second and third floors of a building on Meridian Street in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m. to put out the fire in frigid conditions. No one was injured but 19 residents were displaced.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts was on scene to assist with housing. MBTA buses were on scene for warmth. No further information was immediately available.

