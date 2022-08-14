Local

Mattapan

19-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Mattapan

By Evan Ringle

Police say a young man is dead after being shot in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan on Thursday, August 11.

Police say that when they received a call about a person being shot at around 8:30 p.m., they found Xavier Barkon, a 19-year-old from Mattapan near 4 Oak Hill Ave.

Soon after being taken to a hospital close by, authorities say he died from the gunshot wound.

Boston police say they're investigating Barkon's death, and are requesting that anyone familiar with the incident should call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

