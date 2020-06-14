Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

19-Year-Old Killed in Crash in Wilbraham, Mass.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By The Associated Press

A car crash left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Mountain Road and Ridge Road shortly before 6 a.m. and found a badly damaged car.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

Massachusetts 42 mins ago

‘Cash Shortfalls’: Mass. Churches Feeling Financial Impact From COVID-19

The man's name was not immediately released.

The crash is being investigated by Wilbraham Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceMassachusettsfatal crashwilbrahamwilbraham police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us