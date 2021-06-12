Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Woburn

19-Year-Old Shot in Woburn; Police Investigating If Shooting Was Accident

Woburn police said there was no public danger after the incident

By Nathalie Sczublewski and Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A 19-year-old was wounded in Woburn, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, in what is believed to have been an accidental or unintentional shooting, police said. 

The wounded man is expected to survive the neck wound, according to the Woburn Police Department and neighbors on Mount Pleasant Street told NBC10 Boston.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A law enforcement source had said the teenager taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 36 mins ago

EXPLAINER: Who Are Americans on Trial in Ghosn's Escape

lawrence 2 hours ago

Lawrence Throws Vaccine Block Party

Police said in a news release that there was no public danger after the incident.

It's not immediately clear what took place in the shooting. Police said the teenager was dropped off at a hospital by a person he knew with a gunshot wound to the neck. Hospital staff called police, and it was determined that the shooting took place in Woburn.

A preliminary indication found that the shooting may have been an accident or not intentional, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said. No one has been arrested or charged, and the gun was recovered.

This article tagged under:

WoburnshootingLahey HospitalWoburn Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us