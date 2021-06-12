19-Year-Old Shot in Woburn; Police Investigating If Shooting Was Accident

A 19-year-old was wounded in Woburn, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, in what is believed to have been an accidental or unintentional shooting, police said.

The wounded man is expected to survive the neck wound, according to the Woburn Police Department and neighbors on Mount Pleasant Street told NBC10 Boston.

A law enforcement source had said the teenager taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery.

Police said in a news release that there was no public danger after the incident.

It's not immediately clear what took place in the shooting. Police said the teenager was dropped off at a hospital by a person he knew with a gunshot wound to the neck. Hospital staff called police, and it was determined that the shooting took place in Woburn.

A preliminary indication found that the shooting may have been an accident or not intentional, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said. No one has been arrested or charged, and the gun was recovered.