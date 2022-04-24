Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized in Mattapan House Fire

A massive fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home on Deering Road late Sunday morning. Heavy smoke and fire was seen billowing out of the attic and third floor porch.

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Seven adults and 10 children have been displaced from their home, according to the Boston Fire Department. The Red Cross is working with the families to find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us