2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized in Mattapan House Fire

A massive fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a home on Deering Road late Sunday morning. Heavy smoke and fire was seen billowing out of the attic and third floor porch.

Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Seven adults and 10 children have been displaced from their home, according to the Boston Fire Department. The Red Cross is working with the families to find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.