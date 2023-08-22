Lynn

2 arrested after deadly stabbing at Lynn convenience store

A person was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Alpha Convenience Store in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said

A person was stabbed to death Tuesday in Lynn, Massachusetts, and police have arrested two suspects.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. at the Alpha Convenience Store on Freeman Square, police said. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Lynn Police Department said two suspects are in custody, but did not release their names or the victim's.

Police do not believe there is any public threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

