2 arrested after deadly stabbing at Lynn convenience store

A person was stabbed to death Tuesday in Lynn, Massachusetts, and police have arrested two suspects.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. at the Alpha Convenience Store on Freeman Square, police said. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Lynn Police Department said two suspects are in custody, but did not release their names or the victim's.

Police do not believe there is any public threat.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.