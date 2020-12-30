2 Firefighters Injured at Blaze in Somerville

Two firefighters were injured as they battled a blaze at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts early Wednesday which caused seven residents to be displaced.

Officials responded to a fire on Kensington Avenue in Somerville, where two people had to be rescued from the rear of the building. A resident of the home said that the two people rescued were his grandparents.

None of the occupants of the home were injured, Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen Jr. said.

The two firefighters who were injured were transported to Mass. General Hospital, Breen said, where they are "doing well" and will "be OK."

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.