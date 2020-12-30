Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville Fire

2 Firefighters Injured at Blaze in Somerville

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening

By Jake Levin

Two firefighters were injured as they battled a blaze at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts early Wednesday which caused seven residents to be displaced.

Officials responded to a fire on Kensington Avenue in Somerville, where two people had to be rescued from the rear of the building. A resident of the home said that the two people rescued were his grandparents.

None of the occupants of the home were injured, Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen Jr. said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tewksbury 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck in Tewksbury in Alleged OUI Case

Weather forecast 2 hours ago

Morning Chill Lingers, Less Wind Than Yesterday

The two firefighters who were injured were transported to Mass. General Hospital, Breen said, where they are "doing well" and will "be OK."

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Somerville Fire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us