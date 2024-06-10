Brockton

Brockton stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are looking for the person responsible for a stabbing that left one man dead and another with serious injuries

NBC10 Boston

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police in Brockton responded to Melrose Avenue shortly after 6:45 p.m. to find two victims suffering from severe stab wounds.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said one victim was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. The other male victim was brought to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Brockton police said they were looking for the person responsible. Prosecutors said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.

