Brockton stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a stabbing Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police in Brockton responded to Melrose Avenue shortly after 6:45 p.m. to find two victims suffering from severe stab wounds.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said one victim was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead. The other male victim was brought to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Brockton police said they were looking for the person responsible. Prosecutors said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No further information was immediately available.