2 Injured in Falmouth Crash After Teen Runs Stop Sign: Police

Falmouth police initially cited a 41-year-old Sandwich man for failure to stop at a stop sign but later said it was a licensed juvenile behind the wheel at the time of the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were hospitalized early Friday morning after one driver failed to stop at a stop sign in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

According to Falmouth police, crews responded to John Parker Road just before 6 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

An on-scene investigation revealed that a GMC Canyon drove through the intersection of Clark Street and John Parker Road without stopping at the stop sign, striking a KIA Sportage that had the right of way on John Parker Road.

The KIA driver was injured and taken to a hospital off Cape Cod, police said.

The GMC vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash, trapping one of two people inside.

Police initially said the driver was identified as John Varao, 41, of Sandwich, and that he was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was uninjured in the crash. Police said Varao's passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by fire personnel. He was taken to a hospital off Cape Cod for treatment of his injuries.

But police later clarified that Varao was not the person driving the vehicle at the time of the crash; it was a licensed juvenile whose name is not being released due to his age.

The Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

