Two people were killed in a crash in East Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, state police said.

State police said the two car collision occurred on Route 49 at Flagg Road. Two people are dead and a third person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers on scene, 2-car collision, Rt 49 at Flagg Rd., East Brookfield w/ 2 fatalities. A 3rd victim transported w/serious injuries. Investigation ongoing by Troop C patrols, crash reconstruction & crime scene units. Road closed for at least another hour. Updates to follow. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 14, 2022

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, state police said. The road is expected to be closed at least until 4 p.m.