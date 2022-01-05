2 Massachusetts District Attorneys Will Not Seek Reelection

Two longtime Massachusetts district attorneys have announced that they will not seek reelection this year.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett made their announcements in separate statements on Wednesday. Both first took office in 2003.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Republican O'Keefe called his time as DA the honor of his professional life. Blodgett, a Democrat, said he made his decision after considerable thought and discussion with family.

Neither indicated their plans after leaving office.