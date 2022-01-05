Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
prosecutors

2 Massachusetts District Attorneys Will Not Seek Reelection

Both first took office in 2003, but neither indicated their plans after leaving office

Justice Scales and wooden gavel. Justice concept
Getty Images

Two longtime Massachusetts district attorneys have announced that they will not seek reelection this year.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett made their announcements in separate statements on Wednesday. Both first took office in 2003.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Republican O'Keefe called his time as DA the honor of his professional life. Blodgett, a Democrat, said he made his decision after considerable thought and discussion with family.

Neither indicated their plans after leaving office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

prosecutorsMassachusettsEssex District Attorney’s OfficeJonathan BlodgettCape and Islands District Attorney's Office
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us