2 More Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting two more monkeypox cases. Officials said the two men had close contact with each other, and are not believed to be linked to the state’s first case of monkeypox last month.

Monkeypox typically spreads by skin-to-skin contact, or contact with contaminated clothing or bedding. It's rarely fatal.

The latest U.S. data indicates there have been nearly 50 cases, including the first case in Massachusetts on May 18.

A probable case of monkeypox in Rhode Island was believed to be related to travel to Massachusetts, officials in the state said last week.

Symptoms take 7-14 days to show, but can take up to 21 days to show