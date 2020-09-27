Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

2 Pedestrians Struck By Car Near Boston's Museum of Science

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Monsignor O'Brien Highway at Land Boulevard, near Boston's Museum of Science, according to state police.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two pedestrians were struck by a car Sunday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Monsignor O'Brien Highway at Land Boulevard, near Boston's Museum of Science, according to state police.

The victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with potentially serious injuries, police said. There was no update on the severity of their injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 36 mins ago

Someone Tests Positive for COVID-19 at Abington Elementary School

1 hour ago

Hiker Dies After Falling From Waterfall in New Hampshire's White Mountains

A car with a shattered windshield could be seen stopped at the scene, and a ballcap, purse and shoes were in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is being interviewed by detectives, according to police.

An investigation is underway to determine if charges are warranted, police said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceCambridgeMuseum of Sciencepedestrian accident
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us