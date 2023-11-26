2 people dead after motorcycle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester

Two people have died following a pedestrian crash involving a motorcycle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Saturday night.

Boston police say they responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway around 10:44 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle versus a pedestrian. One victim was pronounced dead on scene, and a second victim who suffered life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said Sunday the second victim had died from their injuries at the hospital.

Neither victim has yet been identified.

Homicide detectives and the department's fatal collision team responded to the scene, and their investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.