Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
stabbing

2 Stabbed, Coworker Arrested at Cambridge Construction Site

Police were called for a report of two people stabbed by a coworker at a construction site in Cambridge

By Staff Reports

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Two people were stabbed by a coworker at a construction site Monday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police were called to 55 Wheeler Street around 7:15 a.m., where they arrested the suspect. Police recovered a folding knife on scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The person accused of stabbing the two workers will likely be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Monday, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More Boston news

flight cancellations 2 hours ago

JetBlue Flight Cancelations Keep Coming at Logan as Issues Persist

shooting 4 hours ago

2 Officers Injured, 3 Arrested After Police Open Fire in Chinatown

This article tagged under:

stabbingCambridgePOLICEconstruction site
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us