2 People Stabbed in Salem, Police Investigating

Two people were stabbed Sunday night in Salem, Massachusetts, officials said.
Around 7:15 p.m., the Salem Fire Department says it received a call for two people stabbed in the area of 179 Boston Street.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.
Multiple officers responded to the scene and were conducting their investigation.
There was no word on any arrests.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Salem Police Department for more information.