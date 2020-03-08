2 Seriously Injured in NH Single-Car Rollover Crash

Two people are seriously hurt following a single-car crash Saturday night in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a Toyota Yaris was headed southbound on I-93 near Exit 17 shortly before 6p.m. when the driver lost control and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over.

The driver -- identified by authorities as 26-year-old Corey Dusseault, of Manchester, NH -- was taken to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the car, identified as 25 year-old Erin Lorden, of Pembroke, NH, was also seriously injured. Lorden was also taken to Concord Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say witnesses accounts suggest the driver was speeding at the time of the crash. Authorities also say the driver may have been impaired, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.