2 Teenagers Shot in Bathroom of Mass. Walmart; 2 Adults Charged

Two teenagers were shot and seriously injured in a Walmart bathroom in Hadley, Massachusetts, Sunday night, authorities said.

Two adults were arrested and appeared in court Monday on charges connected to the shooting as well as alleged drug dealing, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The 18- and 19-year-old shooting victims remained in the hospital Monday, prosecutors said. One had been shot in the face and leg, the other was shot in the arm and chest.

Wilmer Alvarez, a 26-year-old from Chicopee, is accused of shooting the teenagers. He's been charged with armed assault with attent to murder, among other charges. Keyla Fernandez, a 32-year-old from Holyoke, was charged in the case as well.

Both pleaded not guilty and were being held in jail, Alvarez without bail, according to prosecutors.

The pair drove off from the Walmart after the shooting, which took place about 10 p.m. Sunday, prosecutors said, but witnesses who called 911 gave police a detailed description of their vehicle, and Haldey police stopped it on Russell Street.

Officers found a loaded gun and drugs ready to be sold on the side of the road near where they were pulled over, prosecutors said.

Hadley police said that the shooting victims were found when they drove up to the traffic stop, and that officers pivoted to helping them once the two suspected in the shooting were detained.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random, a representative for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office told NBC affiliate WWLP.