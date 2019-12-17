Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Bourne

2 High School Students Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Cape Cod Crash

The roads had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident

Two teenage Massachusetts students suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in slid off an icy roadway and crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:19 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard and Route 28 north in Bourne.

Police said the Toyota Tacoma's driver and a passenger, ages 17 and 14, are students at the Upper Cape Technical Vocational School. They were both taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

crashes 25 mins ago

‘Take It Slow’: Rash of Car Crashes as Snow Brings Slippery Conditions

kidnapping attempt 46 mins ago

Mass. Man Allegedly Kidnapped Woman, Tried to Take Her to Canada

The crash remains under investigation.

Police said the roads in town had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident.

This article tagged under:

Bournecrash
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us