2 High School Students Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Cape Cod Crash

Two teenage Massachusetts students suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in slid off an icy roadway and crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning.
The accident occurred around 7:19 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard and Route 28 north in Bourne.
Police said the Toyota Tacoma's driver and a passenger, ages 17 and 14, are students at the Upper Cape Technical Vocational School. They were both taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said the roads in town had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident.