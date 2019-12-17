2 High School Students Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries in Cape Cod Crash

Two teenage Massachusetts students suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in slid off an icy roadway and crashed into a tree on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:19 a.m. on MacArthur Boulevard and Route 28 north in Bourne.

Police said the Toyota Tacoma's driver and a passenger, ages 17 and 14, are students at the Upper Cape Technical Vocational School. They were both taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police said the roads in town had been treated but were icy at the time of the accident.