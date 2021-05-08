2 Women Injured in Head-on Crash in Front of Raynham Market Basket

Two women suffered injuries Friday in a head-on crash in front of the Market Basket on Route 138 in Raynham, Massachusetts, authorities said.

An 83-year-old Taunton woman suffered serious injuries in the crash that happened around 4 p.m. in the area of 240 Broadway in front of the grocery store, according to a joint statement from the Raynham police and fire departments.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Wal-Mart parking lot on Route 138 where she was picked up by a medical helicopter and flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She is expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old Fall River woman, was taken by ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Neither woman had passengers in their vehicles at the time of the crash.

Raynham police determined the elderly woman was turning her Nissan Rogue left into the Market Basket parking lot when she collided head-on with the other woman's Subaru Wagon.

Route 138 was closed down to one lane of traffic following the crash, but the road has since reopened.