Marlborough

20-year-old dead after apparent drowning in Marlborough reservoir

Officials have not identified the man who died at Fort Meadow Reservoir in Marlborough

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 20-year-old who was fishing with his friends Sunday at a reservoir in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has died after he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says Marlborough police and fire departments responded to the Fort Meadow Reservoir around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man who went missing in the water.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim, who name has not been released, was found by the Marlborough Fire Department and taken to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Further details were not immediately provided.

The district attorney's office is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Marlborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us