20-year-old dead after apparent drowning in Marlborough reservoir

A 20-year-old who was fishing with his friends Sunday at a reservoir in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has died after he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says Marlborough police and fire departments responded to the Fort Meadow Reservoir around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man who went missing in the water.

The victim, who name has not been released, was found by the Marlborough Fire Department and taken to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Further details were not immediately provided.

The district attorney's office is investigating.