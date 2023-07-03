20-year-old man killed in New Bedford shooting

A 20-year-old man New Bedford resident has died after a shooting in the city just after midnight Monday.

The Bristol County District Attorney's office said New Bedford police received multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Tallman and North Front streets. They found the victim, identified as Lorzeno Gomes, in a vehicle on Belleville Avenue. He was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he died.

Investigators believe Gomes may have been trying to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness.

New Bedford police and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office are investigating. More details were not immediately available.

