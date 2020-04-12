Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

2007 Clinton Office Hostage-Taker Denied Release Request

Incarcerated in Indiana, Leeland Eisenberg has unsuccessfully sought to be moved to Massachusetts

Open jail door
Getty Images

A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 is seeking release from prison due to his worsening medical condition. But a judge denied the request because prison officials haven't had enough time to respond.

Separate from the campaign office crime, Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for robbing a Manchester bank and possessing cocaine. Incarcerated in Indiana, Eisenberg has unsuccessfully sought to be moved to Massachusetts and more recently, to be granted compassionate release altogether due to multiple heart attacks.

A federal judge denied the request Thursday, noting that Eisenberg hasn't yet exhausted all administrative remedies. The bureau of prisons has until April 24 to respond.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 7 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Strong to Damaging Winds Likely Monday, Widespread Outages Possible

coronavirus 8 hours ago

70 New Deaths Reported in Mass. as Number of Coronavirus Cases Tops 25,000

Eisenberg spent at least two years in prison for a five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireHillary Clinton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us