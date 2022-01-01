Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston weather

2021 Was Boston's Warmest Year on Record

2021 was warmer than normal across most of the Eastern US, with several locations setting new records

By David Bagley

NBC Universal, Inc.

2021 is in the books and as we look back on a year filled with extreme weather across the nation, we can add Boston to that list of extremes, as well!

With a mean temperature of 54.4 degrees at Logan Airport, it was enough to overtake the previous record (which only stood for nine years) of 54.2 degrees from 2012, making 2021 the warmest year on record!

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It comes as no surprise since nine out of 12 months last year experienced above normal temperatures.

Temperatures were only below normal in February and, ironically, July, which is normally one of the hottest months of the year (cooler than normal in part due to the 10”+ of rain we saw).

November came in spot on with its average temperature.

It is certainly becoming clearer as each year passes that we need to continue to take the necessary actions to help our beloved planet as our climate continues to change.

Extreme Weather

climate change 15 hours ago

Climate Change Brings Risk for Winter Fire in Colorado

climate change Dec 13, 2021

Severe Tornadoes in December Are Rare. Did Climate Change Cause Friday's Disaster?

This article tagged under:

Boston weatherWeatherwarmest yearboston 2021 weatherboston warmest year
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us