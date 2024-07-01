2024 Boston Harborfest kicks off Monday

Boston Harborfest kicks off Monday as the U.S. Navy vessel USS Oscar Austin sails into the Boston Harbor.

The festival's kickoff ceremony starts at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Downtown Crossing, with a ceremonial cake cutting event.

This year's celebration, organizers say, also coincides with Navy Week. An event to kickoff Navy Week is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall, with the mayor's proclamation and a flag raising event.

The multi-day festival began in 1982, and features hundreds of activities to celebrate American independence, honor Boston's colonial roots and showcase the city's harbor.

Harborfest will also include historical reenactments, Freedom Trail tours, live entertainment and other activities. The festival runs through July 4.