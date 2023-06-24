23-year-old killed in Dracut motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Lowell man died overnight after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Saturday about a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Avenue in the area of Old Road.

Responding officers found the driver with critical injuries and the motorcycle off the side of the road. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not say what may have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.