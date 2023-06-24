Local

23-year-old killed in Dracut motorcycle crash

Dracut police have not identified the Lowell man

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 23-year-old Lowell man died overnight after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Saturday about a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Avenue in the area of Old Road.

Responding officers found the driver with critical injuries and the motorcycle off the side of the road. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not say what may have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

