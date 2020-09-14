Nearly three decades after the body of a Massachusetts woman was found dead in the trunk of her car, state police are once again pleading for help in bringing closure to the case and reminding the public of a major reward.

Twenty-seven-year-old Susan Taraskiewicz's body was found outside an auto repair shop on Route 1A in Revere on Sept. 14, 1992, police said.

A day earlier, the Saugus resident had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her co-workers. Taraskiewicz never returned to work or her home, police said.

Taraskiewicz had been working for Northwest Airlines at the time, which offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Delta Airlines, which absorbed Northwest in 2008, is saying it stands by the offering, according to police.

AFTER 28 YEARS, WE ARE AS DETERMINED AS EVER TO BRING SUSAN TARASKIEWICZ'S KILLER OR KILLERS TO JUSTICE$250,000 REWARD... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Monday, September 14, 2020

"We are certain there are people who have this information. Whatever reasons you have had not to come forward thus far do not matter anymore. Time passes, people and motivations change. Things that didn't seem important suddenly do, and vice versa. Fears and worries shrink away and pale in comparison to the realization of what is right and just. It is long past time for anyone who can help this family, to bring some peace, and to do right by Susan, to step up and do just that," state police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the state police detective unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.