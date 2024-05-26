29-year-old man drowns in Lunenburg lake

A 29-year-old man drowned over Memorial Day weekend at a lake in Lunenburg, Massachusetts.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office says police received multiple 911 calls around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a man who had entered the water at Lake Whalom and had not resurfaced.

Police and fire from Lunenburg and Leominster both responded, as did state police detectives.

A dive team began searching the water and recovered the man from the water around 9:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man's name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Further information was not immediately shared.