Massachusetts

29-year-old man drowns in Lunenburg lake

The man drowned Saturday night in Lake Whalom, authorities said; his name has not been released

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 29-year-old man drowned over Memorial Day weekend at a lake in Lunenburg, Massachusetts.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office says police received multiple 911 calls around 8:15 p.m. Saturday for a man who had entered the water at Lake Whalom and had not resurfaced.

Police and fire from Lunenburg and Leominster both responded, as did state police detectives.

A dive team began searching the water and recovered the man from the water around 9:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Further information was not immediately shared.

