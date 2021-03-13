3 Apparent Pipe Bombs Found in Vehicle in Salem, NH

Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say several businesses had to be evacuated after officers found what appear to be pipe bombs in a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers pulled the car over on Pelham Road for an expired registration.

Three devices believed to be pipe bombs were found in the vehicle.

No one was hurt, but police say businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution. Some roads in the area were closed as police investigated.

Two people were taken into custody. Their identities have not been released.