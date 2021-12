A car crash in Winchester, Massachusetts, left three people injured on Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place on Marchant Road about 9 p.m., according to local police.

They didn't indicate how many badly the people were hurt or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police were investigating what caused the crash.

An SUV with a badly damaged front end was at the scene late Sunday night.