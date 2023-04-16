Local

Massachusetts

33-Year-Old Man Killed in Hubbardston ATV Crash, Boy Seriously Injured

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was killed and a boy was seriously injured Saturday evening in an ATV crash in Hubbardston, Massachusetts.

Hubbardston police say officers responded around 5 p.m. to the sand pits off of Pitcherville Road for a reported crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

First responders found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, and an injured boy. The man was taken to Heywood Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, while the boy was taken to UMass Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died.

No other information was immediately available, including what may have caused the fatal crash. The incident remains under investigation.

