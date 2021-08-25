4 Arrested in Connection With Brawl at NH Diner

Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they have now arrested four people in connection to a violent brawl at a well-known city diner last week.

Police said Trenton Liggins, 19, turned himself in on a felony riot charge stemming from an incident on Aug. 16 at the Red Arrow Diner, which has been a popular stop for many years for presidential candidates during the run-up to the New Hampshire Primary.

At the time of his arrest, Liggins was out on bail for charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and riot from an incident in 2020, authorities said, and was subsequently charged with violation of bail.

Liggins, along with 20-year-old Xavier Clement and 19-year-old Griffin O'Neill, have been arrested and charged with felony riot after a melee with at least 20 people involved was reported on Aug. 16 around 12:45 a.m. at the 24-hour diner.

Another suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was also arrested during the initial investigation. Charges against the minor have not been disclosed.

According to police, officers responding to the scene arrived to flipped tables, shattered plexiglass and broken plates. An employee at the Red Arrow told authorities that a group of four males had walked into the diner and began arguing with two other males seated at a table, a dispute that quickly escalated and turned violent.

SWAT personnel were called in to make the initial arrests of Clement, O'Neill and the 17-year-old suspect, authorities said. O'Neill was wanted for violating the terms of his probation, authorities said, stemming from a drug arrest in 2020.

Another man, 20-year-old Emmanuel Sayle, was also arrested at the Red Arrow on an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough Superior Court in violation of his bail, authorities said.

It is unclear if any of the men charged in the case have an attorney.