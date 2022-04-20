Local

revere

4 Hurt After Driver Crashes Into Dunkin' in Revere

Revere police said an "elderly" driver hit another vehicle and then crashed into the building on Squire Road.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Four people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a Dunkin' in Revere, Massachusetts Wednesday.

Revere police said an "elderly" driver hit another vehicle and then crashed into the building on Squire Road. The drivers of both vehicles, and two people inside the restaurant, were taken to the hospital, according to police.

It is unclear if the injuries were serious. The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

