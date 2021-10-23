4 Men, 2 Dogs Rescued Minutes Before Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Chatham

It was a close call Saturday for four boaters and two dogs off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Chatham harbormaster was notified around 9:15 a.m. of a vessel sinking 11 miles east of the seaside town.

While a patrol boat was en route from the Chatham Fish Pier, those aboard the distressed vessel were able to light off a hand-held flare, grabbing the attention of a nearby passenger vessel. All four men and two dogs were safely rescued from the sinking boat just minutes prior to it capsizing, the harbormaster said.

Deputy Harbormaster Jason Holm told the Boston Globe a plug on the boat failed, causing the vessel to begin taking on water.

Their “ability ... to use their flares was pretty key in them getting the attention of another boat,” Holm told the Globe, noting that all four men aboard were wearing life jackets.

The harbormaster arrived on scene around 9:50 a.m. and everyone who had been rescued was transferred to the harbormaster vessel to be evaluated. No one was injured in the incident, according to the harbormaster.

Tow Boat U.S. Chatham responded to salvage the vessel, and the boaters were taken back to port.