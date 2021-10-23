Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
chatham harbormaster

4 Men, 2 Dogs Rescued Minutes Before Boat Capsizes Off Coast of Chatham

No one was injured in the incident, the Chatham harbormaster said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Chatham Harbormaster

It was a close call Saturday for four boaters and two dogs off the coast of Cape Cod.

The Chatham harbormaster was notified around 9:15 a.m. of a vessel sinking 11 miles east of the seaside town.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While a patrol boat was en route from the Chatham Fish Pier, those aboard the distressed vessel were able to light off a hand-held flare, grabbing the attention of a nearby passenger vessel. All four men and two dogs were safely rescued from the sinking boat just minutes prior to it capsizing, the harbormaster said.

Deputy Harbormaster Jason Holm told the Boston Globe a plug on the boat failed, causing the vessel to begin taking on water.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON Oct 21

Watch ‘The Final Word' Mayoral Forum on NBC10 Boston

BOSTON 3 hours ago

Early Voting Gets Underway in Historic Boston Mayoral Race

Their “ability ... to use their flares was pretty key in them getting the attention of another boat,” Holm told the Globe, noting that all four men aboard were wearing life jackets.

The harbormaster arrived on scene around 9:50 a.m. and everyone who had been rescued was transferred to the harbormaster vessel to be evaluated. No one was injured in the incident, according to the harbormaster.

Tow Boat U.S. Chatham responded to salvage the vessel, and the boaters were taken back to port.

This article tagged under:

chatham harbormasterMassachusettschathamboat rescue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us