Health & Wellness

4 Northeastern grad students have chickenpox, school says

People who have had the disease or who've been vaccinated (a requirement for Northeastern students) are protected from chickenpox, the message noted

By Asher Klein

An illustration of a pox virus.
Getty Images

Four Boston-area Northeastern University graduate students living off-campus have been diagnosed with chickenpox, the school told members of the community Friday.

The four, who weren't identified, were being treated for the viral disease as they isolated, according to the message from Northeastern University Health and Counseling Services, shared Monday with NBC10 Boston.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

People who have had the disease or who've been vaccinated (a requirement for Northeastern students) are protected from chickenpox, the message noted.

"To ensure the health and safety of everyone at Northeastern, please check your immunization records to confirm that you are immune. If you do not meet the immunity criteria, get a varicella vaccine dose from your healthcare provider or local pharmacy as soon as possible," the message said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
We're all getting reminders about flu shots and COVID vaccines, and with the season approaching, experts say it's important to continue getting vaccinated.

The notice didn't share how the four students are believed to have contracted chickenpox, or where in the Boston area the four live.

Chickenpox can be more serious in adults than in children.

More health news

Celebrity News Oct 5

Al Pacino describes near-death experience after contracting COVID in 2020

New Hampshire Oct 4

A second NH resident has died of EEE, state health officials confirm

Food & Drink Oct 3

Not all apple cider is safe to drink. Here's how to tell

This article tagged under:

Health & WellnessBostonNortheastern University
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us