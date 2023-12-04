4 sought in random attacks in Mission Hill, Boston police say

Several people were attacked at random and one person had a cellphone stolen last week in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, police said Monday, asking for help finding the group responsible.

Police shared images of four people believed to be suspects in the attacks on Friday. All were wearing masks and hoods.

One of the suspects was wearing a blue and maroon hooded Nike jacket with a white hoodie underneath and pants that have the letters S and M on them, according to police.

Anyone with information about the four people was asked to contact detectives by calling 617-343-4275. They can also reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (the number 27463).