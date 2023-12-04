Boston

4 sought in random attacks in Mission Hill, Boston police say

Four people sought in a series of random attacks in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Boston Police Department

Several people were attacked at random and one person had a cellphone stolen last week in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, police said Monday, asking for help finding the group responsible.

Police shared images of four people believed to be suspects in the attacks on Friday. All were wearing masks and hoods.

One of the suspects was wearing a blue and maroon hooded Nike jacket with a white hoodie underneath and pants that have the letters S and M on them, according to police.

Anyone with information about the four people was asked to contact detectives by calling 617-343-4275. They can also reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to CRIME (the number 27463).

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentMission Hill
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us