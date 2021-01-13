Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hustle Like a Mom

4 Ways to Take Control of Your Time in 2021

Pamela Pekerman, Founder of Hustle Like a Mom, shares her tips to start the new year with realistic expectations, plans and goals.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just about everyone is hoping to make 2021 better than the year that shall not be named. Like most things, it's not going to happen overnight, but we can take small steps to make big change. MOM2MOM Host Maria Sansone spoke with Pamela Pekerman, Founder of Hustle Like a Mom, who shares some small things helping her start fresh and ready.

Mom2Mom

2021 wellness Jan 11

Need to Relax More? Try These 5 Things

rachel bertsche Oct 13, 2020

Dump the To-Do List For a ‘You List'

Live in Reality

It's safe to say people want to "return to normal" in 2021, but right now we aren't there. Pamela urges people to set realistic goals based on what we're experiencing now. You've probably heard it before: S.M.A.R.T. goals: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. We must adjust to the 'now.'

Schedule Family Meetings

No, it doesn't have to be a formal meeting! But do check in with your family so everyone knows what the others are working on and that they will have uninterrupted time throughout the week. Pamela suggests making a list of "me vs. them (kids)" must-do activities. Seeing it written out will help you find pockets of productive time.

Give Your Kids Responsibility

Allow your kids to take responsibility for free time and goals. Pamela uses a timer to help her kids keep on track with time for fun and time for school. She also uses a color system so kids can determine when it is appropriate to interrupt and when they need to wait to ask a question.

Look BIG Picture

Sure, things aren't going to change overnight, but nothing changes if nothing changes. Take the time to take yourself out of the day-to-day and look big picture. Maybe it involves journaling, meditating, walking, (virtual) coffee with girlfriends, or whatever you like. Get creative! Pamela then encourages micro-steps. These small steps will add up over time creating big change.

This article tagged under:

Hustle Like a Mommaria sansonemom2mompositivity
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us