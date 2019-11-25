45 Sea Turtles Stranded on Cape Cod Headed for Georgia and Florida

The Kemp's ridleys and loggerheads are slated to finish rehabilitating at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City

New England Aquarium endangered sea turtles rescued
New England Aquarium/Vanessa Kahn

The New England Aquarium says 45 endangered sea turtles that stranded on Cape Cod are headed for Georgia and Florida.

The aquarium says the turtles were medically stabilized before being flown south on Monday by a volunteer. The facility says the transfer of the turtles is important to make room at its sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

The turtles are Kemp's ridleys and loggerheads. They are slated to finish rehabilitating at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City, Florida.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The aquarium says more room is needed at the sea turtle hospital because the weather forecast for Thanksgiving weekend suggests large numbers of turtles needing help could wash ashore on Cape Cod beaches.

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us