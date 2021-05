Firefighters are battling a 7-alarm blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, with multiple buildings reportedly on fire.

Boston fire said the blaze is located on Fayston Street. There was heavy fire in the rear of the buildings as of 11:30 a.m., they said.

We have multiple 3 family houses on fire on Fayston St in Dorchester. Heavy fire in the rear of the buildings a 5th alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/ghHkw3u944 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The rear porches of the buildings have collapsed, fire officials said, and they continue to work to contain the fire.